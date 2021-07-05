Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after buying an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

