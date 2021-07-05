Teton Advisors Inc. Has $11.69 Million Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Lawson Products accounts for 1.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 2.49% of Lawson Products worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lawson Products stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

