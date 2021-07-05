Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Surmodics worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Surmodics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Surmodics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,656 shares of company stock valued at $263,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $753.31 million, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

