Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of American Software worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after acquiring an additional 695,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $743.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

