Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $64.63 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

