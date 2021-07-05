Teton Advisors Inc. Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

