Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $15.12 Million in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. INDUS Realty Trust comprises about 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.44% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

