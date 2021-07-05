Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Neogen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Neogen worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Neogen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Neogen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NEOG opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,164 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.