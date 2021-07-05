Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.