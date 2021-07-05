Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 31,500 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Atlantic Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

