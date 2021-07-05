Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment comprises about 2.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 2.11% of Golden Entertainment worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 83.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

