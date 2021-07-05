Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Omnicell by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Omnicell by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $149.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $152.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.