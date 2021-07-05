Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $173.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.24. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

