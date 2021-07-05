Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 412.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,849 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.80.

TXN opened at $192.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

