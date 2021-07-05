Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

