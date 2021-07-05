Tezos Market Cap Tops $2.39 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00008444 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $75.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015922 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 881,432,028 coins and its circulating supply is 851,436,268 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

