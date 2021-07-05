TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 1.49% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,660,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. 228,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,190. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

