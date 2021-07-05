TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.09. TFI International reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

NYSE TFII opened at $92.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58. TFI International has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

