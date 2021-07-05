TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Up 0.4%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.09. Approximately 111,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 198,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.