The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,155 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of The Allstate worth $72,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

