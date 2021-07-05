The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 122.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $34,237,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $2,045,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $41.10. 58,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,051. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.