The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $122.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.30 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $120.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $513.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $35.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

