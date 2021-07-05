The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

