The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $12.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $64.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

