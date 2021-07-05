The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538,437 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of The Charles Schwab worth $164,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

