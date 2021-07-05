The Charles Schwab’s (SCHW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

