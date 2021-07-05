The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,104 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

