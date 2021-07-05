The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of The Clorox worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.29. 708,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,078. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.