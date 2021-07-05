The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MNDY stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.23. 28,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,050. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

