The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

NYSE GS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $374.16. 1,599,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.83. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

