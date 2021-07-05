The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of The Hershey worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

