The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 329.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $129.69 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $102.87 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.66.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

