The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,848,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

