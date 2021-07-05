The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.40 Per Share

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) announced a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TPX opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.33. The company has a market capitalization of £230.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05. The Panoply has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Get The Panoply alerts:

In other news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 38,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,953 ($130,589.23). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,259 shares of company stock worth $10,025,096.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.