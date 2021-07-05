The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.76.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $192.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

