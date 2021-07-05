The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $120.88 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.02.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

