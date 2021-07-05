The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Hits $193.41 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $193.41 million and $54.69 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.90 or 0.01460995 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.