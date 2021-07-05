TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Holdings Lowered by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726,308 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of TherapeuticsMD worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

