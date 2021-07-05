Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.32. The stock had a trading volume of 923,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,298. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.01 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

