THETA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $186.75 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $6.08 or 0.00017834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.08 billion and $186.75 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

