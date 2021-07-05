Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Update

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.19.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

