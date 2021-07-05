Thore Cash Market Cap Reaches $46,733.93 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $46,733.93 and $73,883.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

