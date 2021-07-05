Thunder Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.36 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $62.48 million and $9.36 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00176939 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000866 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

