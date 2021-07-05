thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €9.12 ($10.72) and last traded at €8.96 ($10.54). 2,141,847 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.94 ($10.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

