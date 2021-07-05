Tierion (TNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.20 or 0.00923194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.39 or 0.08254717 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

