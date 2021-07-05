TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0151

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $846,078.98 and approximately $6.40 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.39 or 0.00974537 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

