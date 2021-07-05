TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Down 2%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) shares traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 94,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 681,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51.

TILT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings Inc provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Technology/Distribution, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.