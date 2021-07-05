Tokamak Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $423,809.00 (TON)

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Tokamak Network has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $423,809.00 worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokamak Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00016063 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00917300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.78 or 0.08238724 BTC.

About Tokamak Network

Tokamak Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Tokamak Network Coin Trading

