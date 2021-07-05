TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0055 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $157,042.19 and approximately $282.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

