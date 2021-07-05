Tolar Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Tolar has traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Tolar has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $69,719.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00917485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.73 or 0.08161357 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.